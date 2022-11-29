Former Dolphins training facility set to become future complex for NSU healthcare students

DAVIE, Fla. – The former Miami Dolphins training facility on Nova Southeastern University’s Davie campus is undergoing a $56 million transformation.

Questions have been swirling over the plans for the facility since the Dolphins switched over to the Hard Rock Stadium’s practice field.

The groundbreaking for the facility on Tuesday revealed plans for the 107,000 square-foot complex to be transformed into a state-of-the-art facility for students and healthcare professionals. The $56 million dollar facility would facilitate surgical scenarios using hundreds of simulation pieces including 3D animation, augmented reality and holograms.

“The former training facility will be the only one of its kind in Florida and one of the few in the nation that integrates cross disciplinary, all of those professions and truly simulates the real world and that’s why we call it a hospital without patient,” said George L. Hanbury, Nova Southeastern University President.

The construction is already underway. The facility will be complete by the Summer of 2023.