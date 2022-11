The musical "Hadestown" intertwines two mythical tales and is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards. It's on its way to Miami as part of the Broadway in Miami series at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

The story intertwines the two Greek myths of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone.

Local 10′s Jenise Fernandez talks to one of the stars of the touring show, Chibueze Ihuoma, who plays Orpheus, about the show.

For tickets and information, go to arshtcenter.org.