Police: Man arrested after flashing BB gun, pistol-whipping victim in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police arrested a man over the weekend who is accused of waving a BB gun and pistol-whipping a victim after trying to steal his scooter, authorities said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, police were dispatched around 10:25 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Seventh Street and Ocean Court after a man was seen wearing a black hoodie and flashing a gun around.

Police identified the man as 25-year-old Yeison Ortiz-Machado.

Authorities said Machado began running eastbound and then tossed the gun as he tried to get away from police.

The arrest report also stated that before Machado’s arrest, officers made contact with Pedro Martinez who said that Machado had tried to rob him.

According to police, Martinez said that he was in the alleyway of the 900 block of Ocean Drive behind Mango’s Café when he was approached by Machado.

Detectives said that the victim stated that Machado flashed a black gun and pushed it against his stomach, demanding the scooter from him.

The arrest report stated that Martinez said that he was going to call the police, which is when Machado pistol-whipped him on the left side of his face.

Investigators said police arrested Machado after he gave himself up following the foot chase.

According to detectives, police found a glass crack pipe in Machado’s pocket during his arrest.

Arrest records show that Machado had an active arrest warrant out of Miami-Dade County.

The warrant was for battery on a police officer with a bond amount of $300.

Investigators said that it was later determined that the gun was a BB gun and not a real firearm.

Machado was later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He is facing multiple charges that include armed robbery, battery/assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and criminal mischief.