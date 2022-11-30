Caught on Camera: Florida officer jumps in canal to save woman trapped in sinking car

An officer rescued a woman early Tuesday morning after she drove into a canal.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Florida officer is being hailed a hero after he jumped into a canal early Tuesday morning to rescue a woman who was trapped in her car.

According to Cape Coral police, the woman drove her car into the canal around 3 a.m.

Bodycam footage shows Officer Kwesi Johnson jumping into the dark water, busting out the driver’s side window and rescuing the woman from her sinking vehicle.

Another officer then helps Johnson pull her to land.

“Is there anyone else in the vehicle?” one officer asked the woman.

“No, there’s nobody else but me,” she responds.

The officers then checked the woman out to make sure she wasn’t injured. She told them she was OK, but just scared.

“My car,” the woman said as she watched her car continue to sink.

“It’s just a car,” one officer tells her.