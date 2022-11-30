Dozens of firefighters battle blaze at Pembroke Park business

A large presence of first responders worked to put out a commercial structure fire in Pembroke Park.

It happened along Southwest 30th Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Crews were exposed to more than 500 degree temperatures at the Wetwear Custom Wetsuits business.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Chief said the fire was extremely dangerous.

More than 80 firefighters were exposed to neoprene, which is toxic when it burns.

That and the excessive heat are why it took crews two hours to put out the flames.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.