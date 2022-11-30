Man convicted of sex trafficking woman, teen ahead of Super Bowl LIV gets 25 years

Anthony Bernard Carter is accused of trafficking a 17-year-old for sex in Miami Beach ahead of 2020's Super Bowl in South Florida.

MIAMI – A federal judge handed down a 25-year prison sentence to an Atlanta man convicted of sex trafficking a woman and a 17-year-old girl ahead of Miami’s Super Bowl LIV in 2020, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Anthony Bernard Carter, then 28, was charged in Sept. 2020.

Authorities said he trafficked the two victims in Atlanta in Jan. 2020 before driving down to South Florida for that year’s Super Bowl.

Officials said he posted advertisements selling the two for sex.

“Carter came to the attention of law enforcement after taking the (girl) to a hotel to meet with a client who was actually an undercover officer from the Miami Beach Police Department,” a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states. “When law enforcement attempted to apprehend Carter upon his return to the hotel, he fled from law enforcement, nearly striking multiple pedestrians with the vehicle he was driving before abandoning it.”

Police later arrested Carter in Atlanta.

A federal jury convicted him in July on multiple charges of sex trafficking.