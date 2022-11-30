Mother speaks out after viral video shows beating of daughter who died in Mexico

A mother from the U.S. spoke with CNN this week about her final conversation with her daughter before she was killed while vacationing with friends in Mexico.

“When I spoke with her, she seemed to be pretty happy. She was laughing,” Salamondra Robinson told CNN Monday. “She seemed very happy on that trip.”

“I said, ‘OK, enjoy yourself. Love you. I will talk to you tomorrow.’ And I never spoke with her again.”

Mexican prosecutors have since filed charges against an American woman in Shanquella Robinson’s death after a video went viral of Robison being beaten.

Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Robinson, who was a student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina.

But last Thursday, they said they had approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.

Robinson’s death at a resort development in San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries.

News outlets in Charlotte, North Carolina, reported that the people Robinson was traveling with gave differing versions of how she died, but that an autopsy revealed she died of a severe spinal cord or neck injury.

A video apparently taped at the luxury villa in San Jose del Cabo shows one woman, apparently an American, beating another woman identified as Robinson.

The video has been reposted many times on social media sites. In it, a man with an American accent can be heard saying, “Can you at least fight back?” The man did not appear to intervene in the beating.

The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of people she was traveling with.

Local prosecutor Antonio López Rodríguez said the case was being treated as a potential homicide and an arrest warrant had been issued for the suspect. The group Robinson was traveling with, however, left Mexico after she was found dead in a rented villa.