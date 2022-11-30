Police: Detectives bust illegal nightclub, drug operation out of Westchester restaurant

Police arrested 11 people they say illegally ran a restaurant as a nightclub and sold drugs out of it.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police arrested 11 people they say were involved in running an illegal nightclub and selling drugs out of a restaurant in the county’s Westchester neighborhood.

The department announced the arrests of six men and five women Wednesday.

Police said they were running the operation out of the Corvina House restaurant at 7844 Coral Way, which officers raided on Oct. 7.

At least some of those involved worked at or for the restaurant, according to arrest reports.

According to police, the business has been shut down for about a month.

Police said they were able to track down the suspects through tips that the business was operating an illegal nightclub.

According to arrest reports, undercover officers made several drug buys at the restaurant, which they said was also selling alcohol without a liquor license.

They said illicit activity had been going on at the establishment for a little more than a year.

Investigators seized cash, several weapons, alcohol and drugs, including cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy), and police arrested the following suspects:

Milagros Rivera, 24, of southwest Miami-Dade

Jorge Trutie, 34, of Hialeah Gardens

Manuela Ortiz, 20, of Miami Springs

Yariel Larosamena, 35, of southwest Miami-Dade

Rene Vera, 39, of Hialeah

Angie Ortiz, 26, of Miami Springs

Dariel Morejon, 37, of southwest Miami-Dade

Jose Sibilaruiz, 26, of Hialeah

Jendry Armero, 37, of southwest Miami-Dade

Leydi Nunez, 23, of Hialeah

Daniela Morejon, 26, of west Miami-Dade

Police took everyone arrested to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

They face charges ranging from possession of illegal narcotics to selling them.

Miami-Dade police conducted its investigation in conjunction with the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources and the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco.