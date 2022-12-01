Broward man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Broward man claims $1 million in Florida Lottery Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Ricco Ferguson, 21, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

Ferguson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Ferguson purchased his winning ticket from Bravo Supermarket, located at 6330 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.