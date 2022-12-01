80º

Broward man wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida Lottery, Florida, Broward County
Gold Rush Limited scratch off (Florida Lottery)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Broward man claims $1 million in Florida Lottery Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Ricco Ferguson, 21, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

Ferguson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Ferguson purchased his winning ticket from Bravo Supermarket, located at 6330 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Sunrise.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

