Video shows crooks ambush man for jewelry worth thousands of dollars

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating after a man was ambushed by three crooks and their getaway driver, robbed of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

One of the assailants appeared to be armed with a knife, threatening to stab the victim while another took his bag pack and a third opened the trunk and grabbed his suitcase.

This all as they forced the victim down to the ground, leaving him ransacked before they jumped back into their getaway car and took off.

The violent robbery happened Tuesday just before 3:30 p.m. outside a jewelry store on East Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Staff members at the store declined to go on camera but told Local 10 News the victim is a jewelry dealer.

Moments before the ambush, video from security cameras obtained by Local 10 News also recorded the vehicle the criminals were in.

It’s a four door gray sedan, possibly a Nissan with an out of state license plate.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize any of the suspects or their vehicle is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.