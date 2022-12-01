Miramar police announce indictment in woman’s 1980 killing

Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth was killed on Jan. 22, 1980.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police announced an indictment in a more than four-decades-old cold case Thursday.

A grand jury indicted Ronald E. Richards for sexual assault and murder in the Jan. 22, 1980 killing of Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth.

“We are one step closer to justice for Evelyn,” the agency said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Police said it’s the oldest cold case solved in the department’s history.

Miramar police plan to release more detailed in a news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.