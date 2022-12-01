Unicoin bringing the future to Miami Art Basel with global art investment initiative

MIAMI – Unicoin, known as “the next-generation cryptocurrency” from the producers of the Unicorn Hunters show announced during Miami Art Week that it has launched a Global Art Investment Initiative funded with 50 million unicoins valued at $20M at the current base sales price of 40 cents per coin to converge art, blockchain technology and the future of money.

According to a news release, Unicoin will invest in works by internationally acclaimed icons and emerging global artists who are redefining the contemporary art scene and fund original NFT collections and digital twins of selected paintings to help artists reach the millions of consumers who are interested in owning digital assets.

“Unicoin is focused on providing value to its holders by building a valuable asset portfolio of potentially high-performing investments. Art is a unique asset class with a market valued at more than $61 billion and the emergence of digital assets and NFTs are redefining the way people collect and invest,” said Silvina Moschini, Founder, President, and Chairwoman of Unicoin. “We are proud to take the initiative to invest in artists who are changing the world while building a diversified portfolio of valuable assets that could provide positive returns for our holders.”

Unicoin is the official cryptocurrency of the Unicorn Hunters show, which Forbes magazine described as “the most iconic business series of recent times.”

“It was created to address the volatility of first-generation tokens and was designed to pay dividends,” the article said. “As a result of this Initiative, art will become a new asset class for the Unicoin portfolio, which is expected to reach a value of $500 million by the end of 2023.”

Unicoin’s first acquisition is a painting by Argentinian visual artist Sebastian Masegosa who has been featured at multiple international art fairs in places that include Miami, Taiwan, Hong Kong, London, Paris and Sao Paulo.

According to spokesperson with Unicorn, the piece is part of a series entitled Mind Games inspired by John Lennon’s iconic song that consists of seven distinct paintings created with diverse materials such as acrylics, oils, and auto paint.

“Mind Games is a series that I am extremely proud of and I am thrilled that one of its pieces was chosen as the first for this innovative initiative,” said Visual Artist Sebastian Masegosa. “Blockchain technology and digital art is opening a whole new world of opportunity for artists like me, and I am looking forward to launching the NFT collections with Unicoin in the near future.”

Unicoin provides art collectors who are interested in acquiring unicoins the option to use artwork as collateral via its deferred payment option. For more information click here.