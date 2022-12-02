1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lauderhill Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash killed a woman on Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to BSO spokesperson Carey Codd, deputies received reports of a traffic crash around 11 a.m. near the 5300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Investigators said that Lillie Osborne, 69, was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan westbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard in the far-right lane. At the same time, the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Tucson, Ledow Ashmead, 51, was also heading west in the center lane on West Oakland Park Boulevard, authorities said.

Detectives said that Osborne sideswiped the passenger side of the Hyundai and the impact caused both vehicles to rotate counterclockwise in the median.

According to Codd, the Hyundai struck a tree after impact and then redirected back into the westbound lanes and came to rest on the driver’s side.

Authorities said the Dodge then sideswiped a tree, rotated clockwise and ended up in the eastbound lanes of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Deputies said the driver of a 2012 Nissan Rogue was heading east in the far-right lane of West Oakland Park Boulevard when they stuck the passenger side of the Dodge.

According to authorities, Osborne was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded and transported multiple people from the other two vehicles to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have not released any information on the third victim or vehicle involved in the incident.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the crash.