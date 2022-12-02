2 arrested in connection with Miami-Dade school bus burglaries

Monica Rodriguez and Samuel Day are accused of stealing electronics from school buses in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people have been arrested on accusations that they broke into Miami-Dade County public school buses and stole more than $20,000 in electronic devices.

Monica Rodriguez, 21, and Samuel Day, 24, were arrested Wednesday and are facing several charges, including burglary, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine and driving with a suspended license.

Police said they burglarized buses on multiple occasions at the school district’s South Transportation Center.

“These individuals were able to unlawfully enter the compound, break into numerous school buses and steal several electronic devices from inside the buses,” a Miami-Dade Schools Police Department news release stated.

Police say the devices they stole are vital to ensuring daily routes are followed and students with special needs arrive at their correct locations.