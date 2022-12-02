Broward County Public Schools announces hurricane make-up days

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season.

Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20.

“In addition, for high school schedules only, mid-term testing scheduled for December 20 – 23 (which typically allows for early dismissal), will also be converted to full-day schedules,” the school district said in a news release. “The changes to the two early release dates and the high school mid-term testing dates will satisfy the state’s requirement for instructional hours.”

District officials said potential hurricane make-up days were already planned for and included in the 2022/23 school year calendar.

“The dates were selected in consideration of students, families and staff commitments for vacations and holidays,” the news release stated.

To view the amended 2022/23 school year calendar, visit browardschools.com/calendar.