Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Little Haiti

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is searching for a 76-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to police, Leroy Bayard was last seen Friday in Little Haiti.

Authorities said he was last seen walking with a cane.

Detectives were not able to give a description of what Bayard was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police said he suffers from dementia.

Bayard is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. He has white/gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.