Family seeks answers after father allegedly dropped off by police before being fatally struck by car

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A family wants answers after their father was fatally struck on Interstate 95 in Broward County.

It happened back in August, but the family says there are still so many unanswered questions about that night, and they have since hired an attorney.

The family says they still don’t know how their father, Elbert Curtis, ended up on the side of the highway the night of Aug. 14 or who killed him, and they say those unanswered questions are excruciatingly painful.

“My dad was a wonderful man, he didn’t deserve this. He did not deserve to be hit like a dog on the street and left there,” Geneva Curtis said.

Geneva Curtis wants to know what led up to her father being hit in the early morning hours of Aug. 14.

The hit-and-run happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the exit for Hollywood Boulevard.

“But we don’t know how he got there,” the family’s attorney, Josiah Graham, said. “What we do know is that he was in the custody of the Hollywood Police Department at some time that night.”

Graham says after a night out at a club, Elbert Curtis was dropped off somewhere by Hollywood police officers.

“From that time where he was hanging out to the time he passed away, it’s like an empty void -- there are no answers -- nothing that we got,” Geneva Curtis said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver struck him and then just took off.

At least one other vehicle also hit Elbert Curtis, who police said was also dragged along the outside lane of the highway.

Geneva Curtis said she still has no answers from police.

“I’m grieving,” she said. “My grandma is grieving, we are all grieving. We just want answers.”

“The family wants to know if he was dropped off, why, and any information about the car that struck him,” Graham said.

Troopers say the hit-and-run driver was believed to be driving a two-door BMW coupe.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Florida Highway Patrol or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Local 10 News has attempted to contact the Hollywood Police Department for comment and will update this story once we hear back.