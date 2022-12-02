79º

Man accused of attacking Amazon driver with machete in northwest Miami-Dade

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
(Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect has been arrested after an Amazon delivery driver was attacked with a machete in northwest Miami-Dade.

The attack occurred Nov. 13 in the 9500 block of Northwest Third Avenue.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim noticed a vehicle parked behind his Amazon van, and then saw the suspect, Manes Pierre-Beauchamp, 28, getting out of the passenger side of the car.

Police said Pierre-Beauchamp approached the van, leaned in through the passenger-side window with a machete and struck the victim in the forearm, causing a deep cut and fracture.

Pierre-Beauchamp took off but was located by detectives two weeks later, authorities said.

He was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and burglary.

According to his arrest report, he refused to speak with detectives without having an attorney present.

A motive for the alleged attack remains unclear.

