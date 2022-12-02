Multiple injuries reported after fire erupts at fireworks storage area in Orlando

A fire broke out Thursday night at a warehouse storing fireworks in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Multiple people were injured and taken to a hospital Thursday night following a warehouse fire in Orlando.

Officials confirmed four adults and one teenager were injured as a result of the fire.

The flames broke out just after 7 p.m. at a fireworks storage area.

Photos from Orange County Fire Rescue painted a good picture of what it took to get things under control.

They say more than 80 firefighters and 31 units were sent to the scene.

According to the fire chief, the adults inside the building were employees who were trapped while fireworks shot around them.

Luckily, firefighters were able to get everyone out.

The fire was fully extinguished by late Thursday night.

The Orange County Fire Rescue battalion chief says this was actually very similar to the recent fire in Melbourne this past Monday in which a two-vehicle accident led to one of the vehicles crashing straight into a fireworks store, which then quickly caught on fire.

The driver of the SUV that crashed into the building died at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still reviewing that deadly Melbourne wreck, while officials in Orange County say the cause of the fire in Orlando is still under investigation.