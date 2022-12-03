Broward College’s health sciences veteran retires after nearly 6 decades

Nancy Estes joined Broward College in 1964. On Friday, her colleagues in the Health and Sciences Department celebrated her accomplishments as she retires to spend more time with family in North Carolina.

DAVIE, Fla. – Nancy Estes, a graduate of the University of. North Carolina, started teaching at Broward College in 1964. She witnessed the college’s growth and over the years she adapted to the digital demands of the job.

Her “Do’s and Don’ts” list was still online on Friday evening. In the former ballerina’s classroom, students raised one hand if they wanted her to repeat something during her lectures or they raised both hands if they had a question.

On the Rate My Professors site, more than 80% reported they would take her class again and dozens rated her as “awesome.” Some described her as “sweet,” “caring,” “very nice” and “amazing.”

One wrote, “she graded assignments the same day and replied to emails within minutes.”

On Friday, the octagenarian’s colleagues at the college’s Health Sciences Department celebrated her retirement with videos of loving messages, gifts, and a symbolic award.

After nearly six decades of service at the college, Estes said she knew it was time to bow out. She said she enjoyed making memorable connections with her students and changing lives.

Estes was interested in the connections between fitness, diet, and disease. One of her lab assignments included watching “Forks Over Knives,” a documentary about research on plant-based diets. Most recently, she had been teaching the Functional Wellness and Total Wellness courses at the Central Campus in Davie.

“I love what I am doing, and I will miss the students terribly, but everybody says, ‘When the time comes, you will know it,’” Estes said, adding she knew it was time and she looks forward to spending more time with her two sons.

"