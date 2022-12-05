Witnesses report driver in red car fled after fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale

A driver in a red car fled after a fatal shooting on Monday in Fort Lauderdale, witnesses said.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman said she heard gunshots and when she walked out she found a man bleeding from his chest and head on Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

Witnesses said many panicked during the shooting and the driver of a red car sped away near the Fort Lauderdale Executive airport.

Marietta Michaels said she heard about seven gunshots and she saw people running just before 8:15 a.m., outside an aviation business along South Perimeter Road.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the man dead in the parking lot near a BMW that was riddled with bullets.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

