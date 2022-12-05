Victim’s son discusses brutal beating his father received from murder suspect in Miami Beach

A murder suspect taken into custody following a brutal beating in Miami Beach went before a judge on Monday.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A murder suspect taken into custody following a brutal beating in Miami Beach went before a judge on Monday.

Danuska Sallay is the only son of 56-year-old Rizvi Sallay, who was the victim of the cruel and vicious crime.

“If I could take a bullet for him I would. I would die for my dad,” he said.

Rizvi Sallay was violently attacked with a hammer on Friday night while doing laundry in his Miami Beach apartment.

Miami Beach police believe Christopher Keeley, who they caught shortly after the attack, is responsible.

Authorities said charges are pending the forensic analysis of evidence recovered, and there was a lot.

“I believe he bled out here and worked up because of the adrenaline and somehow has the will to survive,” said Danuska Sallay.

Keeley was the subject of a nationwide manhunt for a double murder out of Massachusetts last week, where a married couple in their seventies were found stabbed to death.

Danuska Sallay said he believed Keeley was hiding out at the Miami Beach apartment.

“I was holding his head and there was a hole in the back of his skull,” he said of his father.

Rizvi Sallay is being treated in the ICU.

He immigrated to this country more than 25 years ago and worked for many years at a market on 41st Street. He is beloved by the Miami Beach community

“While I was holding his hand, he said this crazy person he just kept hitting me,” Danuska Sallay said.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the family with medical expenses. The page can be found by clicking here.