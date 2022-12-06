Family IDs worker killed in Fort Lauderdale I-95 crane collapse

A worker injured in a crane collapse on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning died of his injuries later that night, authorities said Tuesday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A worker injured in a crane collapse on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning died of his injuries later that night, authorities said Tuesday.

A second injured worker was released from the hospital Tuesday.

The workers were in a boom lift along the southbound lanes of the highway, near Broward Boulevard, and fell roughly 30 feet down to the highway after a crane, on unstable ground, lost a piling it was maneuvering and struck the bucket truck, causing it to crash down onto the pavement.

Family members identified the worker killed as 47-year-old Joseph Bienaime.

His family has retained an attorney, who says Bienaime was a loving husband and father of two daughters, ages 10 and 12.

The incident, which shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 for the better part of the day Monday, remains under investigation, officials said.

The investigation includes officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.