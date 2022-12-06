74º

Family IDs worker killed in Fort Lauderdale I-95 crane collapse

Second worker released from hospital

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A worker injured in a crane collapse on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning died of his injuries later that night, authorities said Tuesday.

A second injured worker was released from the hospital Tuesday.

The workers were in a boom lift along the southbound lanes of the highway, near Broward Boulevard, and fell roughly 30 feet down to the highway after a crane, on unstable ground, lost a piling it was maneuvering and struck the bucket truck, causing it to crash down onto the pavement.

Family members identified the worker killed as 47-year-old Joseph Bienaime.

His family has retained an attorney, who says Bienaime was a loving husband and father of two daughters, ages 10 and 12.

The incident, which shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 for the better part of the day Monday, remains under investigation, officials said.

The investigation includes officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

In January 2017, Hatzel Vela became the first local television journalist in the country to move to Cuba and cover the island from the inside. During his time living and working in Cuba, he covered some of the most significant stories in a post-Fidel Castro Cuba. 

Roy Ramos joined the Local 10 News team in 2018. Roy is a South Florida native who grew up in Florida City. He attended Christopher Columbus High School, Homestead Senior High School and graduated from St. Thomas University.

