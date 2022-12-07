Broward Sheriff’s Office civilian employee charged for allegedly defrauding people out of tax return money

A now-suspended Broward Sheriff’s Office civilian employee walked out of jail Tuesday night after facing serious charges including grand theft.

BSO said Mickalon Bullard, who worked for the civilian Policy and Accountability Division, defrauded people out of their money preparing their tax returns.

In March, a woman noticed a discrepancy on her taxes that showed one refunded amount to be deposited into her account and a second sum to be deposited into an unknown account, according to BSO.

Detectives determined that Bullard split the refund and routed a large portion of funds into her personal account.

A special unit continued to investigate and identified similar incidents between 2018 and 2022.

Detectives said, in total, Bullard rerouted $18,993 in her clients’ tax refund money to her personal accounts.

In a written statement, Sheriff Gregory Tony said, “The work of these investigators proves once again that when employees break the law, they will face appropriate consequences.”

Detectives believe there may be additional victims in the community and urges people to contact the BSO Public Corruption Unit at 954-321-1104.