Deputies searching for Grinch who stole Christmas decorations

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. – A man was seen on surveillance footage stealing holiday decorations from outside homes and other places in Palm Beach County.

Neighbors are hoping someone recognizes the Grinch in the video.

One resident in Lake Worth Beach said the suspect stole several inflatables off of her yard.

Palm Beach County deputies are currently working to find out who was behind the crime.

Officials say that the suspect stole numerous decorations from the neighborhood on Nov. 30.

It happened after 3:30 a.m. in Lake Worth Beach.

Police say the suspect targeted many houses, businesses and the decorations on the median of a main roadway.

The man is seen placing all of the inflatables in his dark SUV and driving away.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.