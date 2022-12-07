Miami Gardens officers find man’s body in garbage bin after Crime Stoppers tip

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police crime scene investigators were combing through a bushy area near a retention pond Wednesday afternoon after finding a man’s body in a garbage bin behind a house earlier that morning.

Sky 10 flew over the scene, located near Northwest 205th Street and 29th Avenue, just northwest of Hard Rock Stadium, at around 1:30 p.m.

Diana Delgado-Gourgue, a spokesperson for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said officers discovered the man’s body just before 10:45 a.m. after receiving an anonymous tip through Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

She said police have not identified the man, whom she described as Black.

Police said detectives were continuing their investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Later in the afternoon, investigators wearing shirts from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service were seen with K-9 dogs searching the scene.

Police wouldn’t elaborate as to why federal agents were at the scene.