Teen critically injured after shooting in Lauderhill neighborhood

Authorities in Broward County are searching for several subjects after a teenager was shot.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for several subjects after a teenager was shot.

The gunfire erupted in the middle of a residential road at a gated Lauderhill development late Tuesday afternoon.

“There were multiple shots, evidence shows there were multiple shots fired,” said Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago.

As officers moved in, they realized they were dealing with a crime that involved multiple teenagers.

It happened just as children were outside playing on a nearby court. That’s when another group started to fight.

“There were four males involved in some sort of physical altercation and at some point one of those suspect males pulled out a firearm and began shooting,” said Santiago.

The shooting victim was critically hit and rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

He is believed to be around sixteen years old.

The group of teens he was with at the time of the shooting scattered, police said.

Officers brought in K-9′s and launched a Broward Sheriff’s Officer helicopter but their efforts have not caught up with the teens who are wanted for questioning.

So far, witnesses in this neighborhood have been reluctant to speak.

“It occurred right out in the street so again this was 5:30 in the evening, a lot of people on the roadway and the houses, everybody out, very dangerous situation so we’re just asking for the people who know what happened to come forward,” said Santiago.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.