Thieves caught on camera stealing safe from Wendy’s in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police arrested two men on Wednesday in connection with stealing a safe from a Wendy’s in Miramar, authorities said.

According to Miramar police, Yeimes Lazaro Portellis, 33, and Johan Valdes, 32, were caught on camera stealing a safe from Wendy’s on 3750 Utopia Drive.

Surveillance video sent to Local 10 News shows one of the thieves dragging the heavy safe across the road.

Police said this was not an isolated incident.

“The two that we have charges for-- one of them they broke in and attempted to move the safe but wasn’t successful.” said Tania Ruiz of the Miramar Police Department. “The second one, one gentleman was able to remove the safe from the business.”

Investigators said at the time of the robbery, the restaurant had no cash available in the safe and both men failed to open it.

“They left with nothing,” said Ruiz.

Police also told Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe that both men were going from county to county trying to take safes.

“I can’t tell you that it is very brazen,” said Ruiz. “For some reason at least, they targeted the same chain--Wendy’s. But we know they are suspected in multiple jurisdictions possibly four different counties.”

Both suspects are being held in Palm Beach County where they are facing multiple charges of theft.