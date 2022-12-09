Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace.

He told Local 10 News that he got his two children, wife and pets out of the home.

At one point, his son’s clothes were on fire, he said, but luckily, everyone is OK.

Forte said he was also able to get his dog safely out of the home, but his pet bird was burned in the fire.

Forte’s home is also uninhabitable after the fire.

“Something that you’ve been building all your life and it’s gone, but thank God my kids are alive,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.