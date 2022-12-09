Florida Lottery announces $2 million Mega Millions winner

A 69-year-old Florida man is $2 million richer after playing the Mega Millions draw game, the Florida Lottery announced this week.

According to Lottery officials, Barnett Bailey, of Palm Harbor, who is a managing member of the O.D. Boots Trust, claimed his prize from the July 29 Mega Millions drawing at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee this week.

Officials said the winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

Bailey purchased the winning ticket from a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor.

The business will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $938.7 million for education and has awarded more than $835 million in prizes to 67.7 million players,” Lottery officials said in a news release.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. Friday with an estimated $379 million jackpot.