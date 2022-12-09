‘I don’t want to have to do this to you, little man,’ suspect allegedly tells co-worker before stealing his car

Talon Jackson, of Florida City, is accused of robbing and carjacking his co-worker in the City of Miami.

MIAMI – A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole his new co-worker’s vehicle in Miami, authorities said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Talon Jackson, of Florida City, and the victim pulled up to the Jackson Medical Tower building at 1200 NW 15th St. around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the victim’s gray 2018 Nissan Maxima.

Miami police said Jackson asked his co-worker if he could take the vehicle or be given a ride somewhere, but the victim refused.

According to Jackson’s arrest report, he then pulled out a long gun and said, “I don’t want to have to do this to you, little man,” and demanded the victim’s wallet and cellphone.

Police said the victim handed over his belongings, got out of the car and Jackson then drove away.

The victim was able to get a ride to his home in the Miami Gardens area, where he saw his car canvassing the block, the arrest report stated.

Authorities said the victim called police and identified Jackson to them in a photo lineup. He said the two had been co-workers for just a couple weeks.

According to the report, police found Jackson on Thursday in the victim’s car. A shotgun was also found in plain view between the driver seat and center console area, authorities said.

Jackson was arrested on charges of armed robbery/carjacking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a short-barrel shotgun.

Records show Jackson has multiple felony convictions and is currently on federal probation.