Police: Lockdown lifted at William Dandy Middle School after student found with gun on campus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after receiving a tip Friday afternoon in reference to a student carrying a gun on school property at William Dandy Middle School.

The school is located at 2400 NW 26th St., in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening, police received the call around 3:30 p.m.

Leining said the school was immediately placed on code red, and responding officers located the individual and a gun.

According to Broward County Public Schools Spokeswoman Nadine Drew, officers quickly located the student and found a gun in the student’s backpack.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where there was a heavy police presence.

According to Liening, “there was no shooting and at this time we do not have any reported injuries.”

Drew said the student is in police custody and “will also face appropriate school disciplinary consequences.”

Police told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos that the code red lockdown has been lifted and parents are allowed to pick up their children from the school.

“I sent my kid to school to be safe, but they did what they can do--we were alerted,” one parent told Roy Ramos.

Police have not yet released any other details.

This is a developing story.