Thousands come out for return of annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Broward

DAVIE, Fla. – Over six million Americans are affected by Alzheimer’s disease, an irreversible progressive brain disorder that destroys a person’s ability to think and function.

Local 10 News was the official media sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, which took place Saturday morning at Nova Southeastern University in Davie.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is considered the world’s largest event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

According to event organizers, over 2500 people were in attendance and over.

This year, the walk raised over $400,000 to help find a cure and provide support services to those impacted by the disease, organizers said.

Local 10 Anchor Kristi Krueger participated in the walk as well, joining the fight as this cause is personal to her and many others here who have watched loved ones suffer with this disease.

Local 10 News’ Joseph Ojo spoke with Ira Ziegelbaum, who lost wife to Alzheimer’s disease.

“Slowly you become the caregiver and she’s not the same person anymore,” Ziegelbaum said. “She was my soulmate, my best friend and that’s what lost.”

People participating in the walk are honoring those affected by the disease with the Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies their solidarity in the fight against the disease.

Organizers said that people taking part in the event are also being educated on Alzheimer’s and they are honoring the lives lost to the disease with a promise garden symbolizing what each person is going through.

The colors at the event symbolized:

Purple- lost someone

Orange-supports the cause

Yellow - caregiver

Blue- currently living with Alzheimer’s

· “The most important thing for us is how we could help others,” said Ivette Teyra, who told Local 10 News that her father Aurelio “Neno” Teyra, is living with the disease.

· “This support is critical for the future,” said Meredith Clements, who said her mother is currently living with early onset Alzheimer’s.

“This disease unfortunately keeps growing and growing and we really need to understand the importance of early detection and to find a cure,” said Tracey Paige of the Southeast Florida Chapter Alzheimer’s Association.