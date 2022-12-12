2 women shot while sitting inside car in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that injured two women Monday in northeast Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, the police department received a call regarding a shooting near 1404 NE Second Ave.

Police arrived at the scene to find two women who had been shot while sitting inside of a car.

Police said two other women were also sitting in the vehicle, but they were not injured.

According to the victims, two unknown males pulled up next to them and shot inside their vehicle for unknown reasons.

Police confirmed that the two injured victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.