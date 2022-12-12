WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments begin in Fort Lauderdale police officer’s battery trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Closing arguments began Monday afternoon in the battery trial of Fort Lauderdale police Officer Steven Pohorence.

Prosecutors have a video showing Officer Steven Pohorence’s interaction with a woman who was kneeling during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 near the Broward County Main Library.

Carlos Gonzalez, an expert on law enforcement’s use of force, was a defense witness. He said last week that Pohorence used a police tactic to help a fellow police officer.

“I saw what I describe as a swim maneuver,” Gonzalez said in court. “He stepped through and swam over.”

Gonzalez said Pohorence was responding to a call for help by an officer who was afraid because a crowd of protesters surrounded him and were shaking a car.

The victim was not part of such a group. Prosecutors said she was on the ground when Pohorence shoved her.

If convicted of misdemeanor battery, Pohorence could face up to a year in prison.