Death investigation underway on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Sky 10 over scene of body on Fort Lauderdale Beach. (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are conducting a death investigation on the beach.

Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the sand was covered by a yellow tarp.

Fort Lauderdale police set up a tent around the body and blocked off the area to the public.

It’s unclear whether the victim was pulled from the water or whether someone stumbled upon the body on the sand.

Police said detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

