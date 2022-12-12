‘Imma off both of them’: Florida woman threw 2 babies to ground, deputies say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old woman in northwest Florida is facing two child abuse charges after deputies accused her of throwing two babies to the ground over the weekend.

Escambia County deputies arrested Trinity Crenshaw on Saturday, Pensacola ABC affiliate WEAR reports.

According to an arrest report obtained by the station, Crenshaw had been arguing with a man named Joseph Sanders over the phone all day.

After Sanders came to her house, deputies said Crenshaw came out with a baby in each arm and began arguing with him.

That’s when authorities say Crenshaw dropped the babies to the ground. The two infants were promptly taken to the hospital.

The station reports that deputies obtained screenshots of text messages between Crenshaw and Sanders.

According to WEAR, the screenshots show Sanders texting Crenshaw “u threw my babies on the ground,” to which she replied: “I threw them cuz u were full of s---.”

According to the report, Crenshaw also told Sanders “Imma off both of em” and “Im done with u ... n ur f------ babies.”

WEAR reports that a hospital staffer told investigators that both babies were hypothermic while one had visible injuries on the side of her face and a cut to her chest, according to the police report.

Crenshaw arrived at the hospital with a split lip, according to deputies, who said Sanders struck her in the mouth during the altercation, the station reports.

Deputies arrested Crenshaw at the hospital while issuing a warrant for Sanders’ arrest, WEAR reports.