Keys man threatens to kill fellow boater, fires rounds from dinghy, sheriff says

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old man is accused of shooting at another man’s boat after threatening to kill him in the waters off the Florida Keys Sunday, according to authorities.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said deputies responded to Boyd’s Key West Campground on Stock Island at around midnight.

He said after deputies arrived, the 30-year-old victim told them that Julio Andres Suitt approached his liveaboard boat in a dinghy, yelling and threatening to kill him.

Suitt tried to hit the victim, but the man fought back, hitting him with pepper spray, according to authorities.

That’s when Suitt fired three gunshots at the boat from his dinghy before leaving, Linhardt said.

Linhardt said deputies and officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission were able to locate Suitt’s dinghy.

He said Suitt admitted to firing at the victim’s boat and several witnesses corroborated the victim’s story.

Suitt faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into a residential property and burglary.

He’s set to be arraigned Dec. 22.