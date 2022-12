Miami police officers block off a portion of Brickell Bay Drive following a shooting on Dec. 11, 2022.

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night in Brickell.

The shooting was reported along Brickell Bay Drive.

According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in the hand.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim is expected to be OK.

There’s no word yet on any arrests or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.