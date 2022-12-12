New faces, leadership sworn in on Miami-Dade commission

MIAMI – There’s been a major change in leadership on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

In front of a packed house Monday, a number of new faces took over during a swearing-in ceremony, as new members took their seats, joining the 13-member commission.

One by one, each newly-elected and appointed commissioner gave remarks—just to name a few, commissioners like newly-appointed Roberto Gonzalez, representing District 11, and Marleine Bastien, representing District 2—a trusted community leader who spearheaded the efforts of the Family Action Network movement.

She advocates for equity and inclusion.

“From septic to sewer, advocate for improved public transportation plan that addresses the community’s needs,” Bastien said. “How we will work together to curb the gun violence in our communities.”

Along with the other new faces, the commission will be serving the millions in the county who will count on them to address serious issues like the environment and housing.

“It is my great honor and privilege to work with you in this new opportunity to serve the people of Miami-Dade County,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.