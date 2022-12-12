WATCH LIVE: Pan Am flight bombing victim’s widow reacts to arrest

MIAMI – Victoria Cummock’s husband was among the 259 passengers who died after a bomb exploded on Pan Am Flight 103 on Dec. 21, 1988, just north of the England-Scotland border.

John B. Cummock, 38, boarded the Boeing 747 at London’s Heathrow Airport and was headed for New York City when a bomb blew a basketball-sized hole in the aircraft’s main body.

The plane broke apart and killed 11 more people on the ground in Lockerbie, Scotland. British investigators later found the bomb was in the shell of a radio-cassette recorder in a suitcase.

“The U.S. arrest and apprehension of Libyan terror suspect Mas’ud, is the first tangible step made by the U.S. Dept. of Justice, in 34 years, to hold any suspect accountable in U.S. courts,” said Victoria Cummock, who founded The Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation out of her home in South Florida.

The nonprofit organization advocates for the 270 victims and pushed for improvements in airport security.

Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi stands accused of making the bomb, according to federal prosecutors. The BBC first reported on Sunday that he was in U.S. custody after a militia group in Libya kidnapped him last month.

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr announced the charges against the former Lybian intelligence officer on Dec. 21, 2020.

“Today is a major milestone in the victim’s families’ stalworth quest to identify and hold accountable all those responsible for the second most deadly terrorist attack against Americans,” Victoria Cummock said in a statement on Sunday. “This is a decades-old promise I made to John Cummock, my 38-year-old husband, my best friend and the father of my three children.”