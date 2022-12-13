Man dies while in police custody after allegedly causing ruckus inside Miami-Dade auto parts store

A death investigation is underway in southwest Miami-Dade County after a man in police custody stopped breathing.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway in southwest Miami-Dade County after a man in police custody stopped breathing.

It happened at an Autozone store inside a strip mall on Southwest 56th Street and 93rd Avenue.

According to police, they received a call shortly after 6 p.m. about an unruly customer inside the store.

Workers inside the store said the man was being belligerent and throwing items off the shelves, which is when they called police.

When officers arrived, they took the man into custody and within two or three minutes, police said they noticed the man had stopped breathing.

Paramedics were quickly called to the scene and the man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness who works nearby said the man appeared to be out of

Police said there was no physical contact between officers and the man other than when he was placed into handcuffs.