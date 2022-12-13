68º

Miami firefighter relieved of duty after video shows him punching handcuffed hospital patient

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – A City of Miami firefighter was seen on video punching a handcuffed patient at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

It happened back in October and the video was sent to Local 10 on Monday.

In the video, you can see the man being wheeled into the hospital, talking to an officer before becoming agitated.

That’s when a City of Miami firefighter hits him at least three times as other officials attempt to stop him.

Local 10 News has not confirmed the identity of the firefighter or the man he struck.

In a statement, City of Miami Fire Rescue said it’s aware of the video and said, in part: “When this incident occurred, the individual was immediately Relieved of Duty. Our department is conducting an administrative investigation while this individual remains in a Relieved of Duty status.”

