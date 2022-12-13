Rescuers pull missing diver from Biscayne Bay in critical condition

MIAMI – Rescuers from multiple agencies pulled a missing diver from Biscayne Bay Tuesday, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

An agency spokesperson said just after 5:15 p.m. that crews rescued the diver near Jungle Island, on Miami’s Watson Island.

Officials didn’t specify the diver’s age or gender, but said he or she was in critical condition as of early Tuesday evening.

The diver had been reported missing after he or she never resurfaced.

