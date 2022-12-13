Sheriff: Man caught on video stabbing victim on Florida Keys beach

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – An Oklahoma man was behind bars in the Florida Keys after deputies say he stabbed another man on a beach near Key West Monday afternoon.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said deputies were called to Boca Chica Beach just after 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

He said they encountered a group of people at a picnic table, including a man later identified as Dilon Layne Borchert, 27, who claimed they knew nothing about a stabbing.

But Borchert should have known about a stabbing, according to authorities, because they say he was caught on video committing one.

Linhardt said a witness at a nearby Circle K store provided the cell phone video and said Borchert, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was the suspect. The witness also provided the victim’s name.

The victim was found at his Geiger Key residence “with a stab wound to his rib cage and another on his arm,” Linhardt said. He was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center for treatment.

Borchert was taken to jail and charged with aggravated battery after admitting he was the man in the video, Linhardt said.