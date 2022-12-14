BSO takes children on Holiday shopping spree in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony took hundreds of children on a Holiday shopping spree.

Dressed in a big green suit, Sheriff Tony and BSO deputies helped the children pick out their toys on Wednesday at the Fort Lauderdale Walmart Supercenter.

“This is shop with the sheriff. It’s a holiday season treat not just for the agency but for the kids,” said Tony.

This event is entirely funded by the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County and the Broward Sheriff’s Advisory Council.

The children shopped for baby dolls, games and even scooters.

In the true spirit of the Holiday season, some of the children shopped for others. Many picked out toys for siblings and other family members.