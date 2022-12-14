78º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

BSO takes children on Holiday shopping spree in Fort Lauderdale

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Holidays, Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony took hundreds of children on a Holiday shopping spree.

Dressed in a big green suit, Sheriff Tony and BSO deputies helped the children pick out their toys on Wednesday at the Fort Lauderdale Walmart Supercenter.

“This is shop with the sheriff. It’s a holiday season treat not just for the agency but for the kids,” said Tony.

This event is entirely funded by the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County and the Broward Sheriff’s Advisory Council.

The children shopped for baby dolls, games and even scooters.

In the true spirit of the Holiday season, some of the children shopped for others. Many picked out toys for siblings and other family members.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter