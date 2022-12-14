78º

Florida man accused of stealing Toys for Tots donation box full of cash

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

William Smith (Marion County SO)

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – Deputies in north central Florida arrested a man on Monday after accusing him of stealing a Toys for Tots donation box from a Dollar General.

According to Gainesville ABC affiliate WCJB, deputies say video showed William Smith, 34, bringing over a shopping cart, placing the box under a baby carrier and then leaving the store in Belleview, in Marion County on Dec. 8.

The box had about $800 cash, the station reports.

“(T)hat would help about four to five kids at least,” a representative from the charity told the station.

Smith faces a petit theft charge as well as a drug possession charge.

