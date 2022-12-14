Recall Alert: Publix recalls oysters after several customers report illness

Publix Supermarkets has issued a recall on oysters harvested in Texas, after several of them were linked to illnesses across Florida and Texas.

According to a release on the Publix website, Texas health officials ordered the recall for the Galveston Bay fishery-based oysters, after public health officials closed the harvest area last week.

The oysters were sold in the fresh seafood display cases at Publix and Publix Greenwise Markets across the state of Florida.

Texas Department of State Health Services spokesman Chris Van Deusen said the agency received reports of illness from more than 40 people who ate oysters from the TX 1 and TX 5 harvest areas in Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 2.

The recall is in effect for any oysters harvested from the TX 1 fishery between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7.

Customers are encouraged to check the packaging of the product.