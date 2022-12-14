Texas man pimped out 17-year-old girl on South Beach for ‘Christmas money,’ police say

Bryan Rudder, 23, (left) is accused of pimping out a 17-year-old girl at the Mercury Hotel (right) on South Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Texas man faces human trafficking and prostitution charges after Miami Beach police accused him of pimping out a 17-year-old girl at a South Beach hotel.

Police arrested Bryan Mykelle Rudder, 23, of Houston, Tuesday night.

According to an arrest report, Rudder’s arrest came after an undercover human trafficking sting.

Miami Beach detectives viewed online prostitution advertisements and arranged a meeting with the girl at the Mercury Hotel, located at 100 Collins Ave., the report states.

After a FaceTime call and a meeting in the lobby, the detective and the girl went to her hotel room, where she “offered to exchange hour of sex for $150 and to satisfy a foot fetish for $50,” police wrote.

The undercover detective gave a “take down” signal, at which point additional detectives entered.

“While detectives were clearing the room, the female stated that there was no one else there and that her male friend that was staying with her was out walking on the beach,” police wrote.

Police said the woman identified her friend as “Bryan” and said she was only 17.

“(She) then went on to explain that she had traveled to Miami with her friends; two males and a female,” police wrote. “She explained that they drove in (Rudder’s) white Cadillac.”

Police said the victim told detectives that the group came to Miami Beach so she and the other female, whose age wasn’t specified, could “make money engaging in prostitution to make money for Christmas.”

While Rudder rented the room, because he had identification, the girl paid $140 for the room, police said. The others had their own room, according to police.

Police later located Rudder, who was with the other female, behind the wheel of his Cadillac.

“The female stated that (Rudder) works but could not explain what he does for a living,” police wrote. “She also could not explain what the other male does for a living but hinted that the female also engages in prostitution.”

Police took Rudder to the Miami Beach police station, where he invoked his Miranda rights.

He was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond as of Wednesday afternoon.