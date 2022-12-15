Deputies seek women accused of stealing $25K Rolex from man they met at Fort Lauderdale bar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives announced Thursday that investigators are seeking to identify two women suspected of stealing a Rolex watch from a man they met at a bar nearly two weeks ago.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 5 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 5 when detectives responded to the 1400 block of South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea in reference to a delayed theft report.

Investigators revealed the incident started on Dec. 5 around 3 a.m. when the victim, an adult male, met two women outside of the Rooftop Bar in Fort Lauderdale. They exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet up later.

Detectives said after meeting one hour later, the victim drove the women to his residence for a few drinks.

Once in the residence, the victim fell asleep and woke up to discover his two-tone Submariner Blueface Rolex watch and his credit card missing., authorities said.

According to authorities, the Rolex’s estimated worth is $25,000.

Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood spoke with John Vilarinho, a resident of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, who said he hasn’t seen the suspects involved in the robbery.

“I’ve heard that happens quite often, so I guess you have to be quite careful with who you invite to your house,” Vilarinho said.

Detectives released surveillance video to Local 10 News of the two women at the Rooftop Bar during the morning of the crime.

Officials say the two women are in their mid-twenties and have black hair. One woman was wearing a white dress and has a scorpion tattoo on her left thigh. The other woman was wearing a yellow dress.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects identity in this theft is asked to contact BSO Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Detective Glen Genovese at 954-640-4245 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.